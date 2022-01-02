Roanoke snow removal businesses see an uptick in calls

The Bedford Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Christmas.

ROANOKE, Va. – As the first snowfall inches closer to Roanoke, local snow removal companies are getting ready.

Southern Sun Landscaping is fully booked with about 25 clients but is trying to make room for more people in need.

The snow removal business has 150 bags of salt ready to go for Monday.

Andrew Grider, president of the landscape company, encourages residents to stock up on supplies and pretreat properties now to help crews plow easily.

“Cause otherwise if you are trying to run a blade across ice, it kind of just skims across the ice,” he said. “But if you put ice melt before it turns that bottom layer into slush so we can make a nice clean pass whenever we come to service a property.”

Grider said keep an eye out for emergency lights and give plow drivers some extra space to clean up.

Though they are booked, Grider said they will try to accommodate new clients who call to schedule an appointment at 540-420-0402 or through their Facebook page.