Roanoke Valley SPCA mourns loss of trailblazing actress and lifelong animal lover, Betty White

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is mourning the loss of Betty White.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is mourning the loss of Betty White, a lifelong animal lover and activist.

White personally supported numerous animal-related nonprofits—from donations and volunteering to fundraising and recording public service announcements.

She also adopted many rescued animals herself.

A Roanoke Valley SPCA spokesperson said she was devastated to hear about White’s passing but hopes that the icon’s love of animals will inspire others to get involved.

“Having those volunteers to come walk dogs or spend time reading to the pets or cuddling the cats, it makes a huge difference,” said Julie Rickmond, the marketing and communications director at Roanoke Valley SPCA.

If you want to get involved or volunteer, just contact your local shelter.