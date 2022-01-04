Salem Stampede Rodeo prepares to return this weekend

Work is well underway for the rodeo to come to Salem.

SALEM, Va. – With just a few days left until opening night, work is well underway preparing for the 2022 Stampede Championship Rodeo at the Salem Civic Center.

On Tuesday, crews spent hours unloading dirt preparing for the event which starts Friday.

The rodeo will feature bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, barrel racing, and much more.

Organizers said they are ready to welcome the community for a weekend of fun.

“It gives us enough time to ensure that when we open those shoot gates on Friday night that everybody from 2 to 82 years old is in the crowd is enjoying a great performance, as well as all of our contestants,” said Kevin Debusk, the event’s director of public and media relations.

Shows will be happening all weekend long with all tickets $20 on Friday and starting at $22 on Saturday and Sunday.

