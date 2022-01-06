Roanoke County School Board reverses course, no longer plans to remove mask mandate

Roanoke County School officials say they are aware of the social media post and the potential threat.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – During a special meeting on Thursday, the Roanoke County School Board voted to reverse the mask decision it made earlier in the week.

In a 4-1 vote, the board members voted to rescind Tuesday’s vote, which, would have allowed for the school division’s mask mandate to be lifted if a change is made at the state level.

This all began at the end of a more than three-hour work session on Tuesday night when Cheryl Facciani, who represents the Windsor Hills District, made a motion about removing the mask mandate for students if changes are made at the state level when Youngkin.

That motion passed three to two, with the new school board chairman, David Linden, as well as Facciani and Brent Hudson in support. Tim Greenway and Mike Wray both voted against the motion.

In addition to not mandating masks, the move would have returned the school district to pre-COVID medical policies, meaning no required COVID-19 testing, quarantining or contact tracing protocols.

Since Tuesday’s meeting, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow released a statement against the vote:

“I need to stress the importance of maintaining universal indoor masking in our schools. Masking is currently required and should stay in place until our levels of community transmission significantly decrease. Now is not the time to experiment with our teachers’ and our children’s health.” Dr. Cynthia Morrow

During Thursday’s vote, everyone except Facciani voted to rescind Tuesday’s vote.

Board members are currently discussing a new motion.

