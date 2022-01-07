Virginia senators press Amtrak for answers after passengers stranded for more than 30 hours

Amtrak passengers stranded in Lynchburg for more than 24 hours

LYNCHBURG, Va. – U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are searching for answers after hundreds of people were left stranded on an Amtrak train for more than 30 hours.

The incident happened on Monday with 220 passengers and six crew members onboard the 20 Crescent Train stuck in Lynchburg amid a winter storm.

The train, which departed from New Orleans, was slated to leave Lynchburg at 9:41 a.m. on Monday; however, it didn’t depart from the Hill City until about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, heading to its final destination in New York City.

Now, Warner and Kaine are pressing Amtrak for answers.

“It is unacceptable that Amtrak did not better communicate with passengers during an emergency situation such as this,” both senators wrote in a letter.

You can view the entire letter here:

Ad

You can view our previous reporting below: