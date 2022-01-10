Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week returns later this month

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s tastiest week is nearly here!

This year, more than 30 restaurants are participating in the 10-day Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week in which patrons receive discounted, pre-set lunch and dinner menus at select restaurants.

Whether someone is taking advantage of a $10 lunch or splurging a bit more for the $55 dinner at Frankie Rowland’s, the city is banking on people to do more than just buy a meal.

”Of course, there’s always the hope people will come down here and try a new restaurant, or go to one of their favorites and do a little shopping since they are already parked,” said Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Downtown Roanoke Jaimie Clark. “Check out some of the great businesses down here, the vast majority of our businesses are locally owned and they need your support.”

This year, you’ll also have a chance to win a $100 Downtown Roanoke gift card!

To enter, you must post restaurant week photos using the #roanokerestaurantweek on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Ten winners will be selected randomly on February 1.

Parking downtown will be free on both Saturdays to encourage a higher turnout.