COVID-19 testing in Roanoke sees big turnout, future event planned for Fincastle

We're working for you to explain that big backup in Roanoke that you may have seen.

ROANOKE, Va. – If you missed Wednesday’s COVID-19 testing in Roanoke, you have another chance Thursday in Fincastle.

The Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District hosted the mass testing event.

Drivers were lined down Williamson Road and Orange Avenue just in time for the lunchtime rush, which led to some congestion on the roadway. Nearly 400 PCR tests were given Wednesday.

The same tests will be available Thursday at Fincastle Baptist Church—7330 Roanoke Road Fincastle, VA 24090.

The event will be from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Results should be back within 24-36 hours.