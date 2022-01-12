45º
COVID-19 testing in Roanoke sees big turnout, future event planned for Fincastle

The event will be held on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

We're working for you to explain that big backup in Roanoke that you may have seen.

ROANOKE, Va. – If you missed Wednesday’s COVID-19 testing in Roanoke, you have another chance Thursday in Fincastle.

The Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District hosted the mass testing event.

Drivers were lined down Williamson Road and Orange Avenue just in time for the lunchtime rush, which led to some congestion on the roadway. Nearly 400 PCR tests were given Wednesday.

The same tests will be available Thursday at Fincastle Baptist Church—7330 Roanoke Road Fincastle, VA 24090.

The event will be from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Results should be back within 24-36 hours.

McKinley Strother joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2020. He anchors 10 News at 6 and 11 on Saturdays and Sundays and you'll also catch him reporting during the week.

