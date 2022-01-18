Gov. Youngkin shares plans for Virginia during first address to joint session

Just three days into his new position, Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke to Virginia’s joint session about what he wants for the future of the Commonwealth.

ROANOKE, Va. – Just three days into his new position, Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke to Virginia’s joint session about what he wants for the future of the Commonwealth.

On the campaign trail and after being elected, Youngkin promised he would get things done on day one in office, which is what he did Saturday.

“On day one, we hit the ground running, signing 11 executive actions, and swearing in a full cabinet, outstanding individuals, who are qualified and share Virginia’s values,” said Youngkin.

Some of those executive orders include banning critical race theory in schools, ending the mask mandate in schools and ending the vaccine mandate for state employees.

“And speaking to you as your governor, I’ll never tell you what you must do. But speaking to you as a friend and a neighbor, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine,” he said.

Ad

Youngkin also plans to give what he says will be the largest tax relief ever given to the people of Virginia. $1,500 for the typical family. Along with doing away with other taxes.

“But there is one vital thing we can do to help Virginians. And that is remove some of the tax burden — added on top of rising prices for groceries, gasoline and housing,” said Youngkin.

Some of those other executive orders include creating a commission to combat anti-Semitism and prevent human trafficking.