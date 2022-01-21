10 News Exclusive: Get an inside look at the new Blue Hills Emergency Room in Roanoke County

LewisGale’s freestanding emergency room in Roanoke County is just months away from being complete.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – LewisGale’s freestanding emergency room in Roanoke County is just months away from being complete. 10 News got an exclusive look inside to check out the facility’s progress.

The hope is for LewisGale Blue Hills Emergency Room on Route 460 to bring better access to emergency room care for people in Roanoke and Botetourt counties.

“There definitely is a void and we want to be able to save those precious minutes for when someone has an emergency medical condition,” said Dr. Puneet Chopra, LewisGale medical director of emergency services.

The Blue Hills ER location will offer a full range of emergency services, including CT scans.

“Anything you can get at the emergency room at the main campus or at Cave Spring you’ll be able to get here,” said LewisGale director of emergency services, Michael Henson.

“It’s full service. We’ll have an x-ray lab. We’ll have board-certified emergency physicians just like the main hospital,” he said.

Ad

The facility is just months away from being complete. The next step in preparation, finding healthcare workers.

“We’re open to hiring. We are hiring nurses. We are hiring radiology techs. We are hiring ultrasound techs. And we’re making progress,” said Henson.

The freestanding emergency room will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This location also aims to help with overcrowding at other hospitals.

“It keeps you out of the congestion that the hospitals are seeing now. You’ll probably get in and out more quickly. It’s more efficient. You aren’t competing with the labs in the hospital,” said Henson.

Interested in a job at Blue Hills ER, apply here.