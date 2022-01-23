Local businesses in downtown Roanoke see uptick in customers as Restaurant Week serves up deals

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s common during the winter months of January and February to see some businesses limit their hours, but with Restaurant Week happening in downtown Roanoke, it’s building up more foot traffic.

As shoppers enter Gypsy Palooza, shop owner Katy Newberry said the tasty week is spurring some new conversations.

“Anytime there is an event of any sort down here, we benefit,” she said. “And there are so many great restaurants down here. It’s always fun to talk to our customers that are participating in it. Like, ‘Where did you eat?,’ ‘What was your favorite?’ ‘What should we try?’”

She said the interactions lead to window shopping the day of and sometimes a sale the next day.

Walkabout Outfitters noticed an uptick in customers this weekend too, but manager Rayna Christman said the snow and ice in the streets is actually attracting more people.

“We are selling a lot of traction for the bottom of your boots. So people can still do those mountainous hikes with ice on the ground,” she said.

Christman said don’t let the bare sidewalks fool you.

After you finish your discounted meals, walk off those calories and shop local.

“It’s nice to let people know that downtown Roanoke is still alive and healthy and the stores are still open to come in and shop at,” Christman said.