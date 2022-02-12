Home destroyed in Roanoke County fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A Roanoke County home is a total loss and two residents have been displaced after a fire.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday to the 2100 block of Wildwood Road in the Ft. Lewis area.

Heavy black smoke could be seen from a distance. Upon arrival, crews found a two-story wood frame home engulfed in flames. It’s located in a steep and heavily wooded area.

Two people were inside at the time, but made it out safely.

The structure fire did cause a small brush fire that was quickly contained. The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes. The home is a total loss. The occupants of the home will be displaced and will be staying with family.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause.