Top trends and picks for Superbowl 2022 commercials

ROANOKE, Va. – Superbowl commercials went for a record breaking $7 million for a thirty second spot. This year’s in-game ads sold out.

Chris Henson, the creative director for Access Media joined WSLS 10 News Virginia Today to talk through some of the trends we saw in 2022.

Henson says there were some new products advertised like crypto currency, electric cars and sports betting but the real trend was “callbacks”.

He points to:

Dr. Evil for GM electric vehicles

Jim Carrey/Cable Guy for Verizon 5G

The whole Michelob Bowling Alley series of ads with Steve Busciemi with a callback to the Big Lebowski

Larry David doing his Curb Your Enthusiasm thing with history for FTX

Lindsay Lohan for Planet Fitness

He had some favorite ads during the game too: