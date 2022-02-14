Top trends and picks for Superbowl 2022 commercials

ROANOKE, Va. – Superbowl commercials went for a record breaking $7 million for a thirty second spot. This year’s in-game ads sold out.
Chris Henson, the creative director for Access Media joined WSLS 10 News Virginia Today to talk through some of the trends we saw in 2022.
Henson says there were some new products advertised like crypto currency, electric cars and sports betting but the real trend was “callbacks”.
He points to:
- Dr. Evil for GM electric vehicles
- Jim Carrey/Cable Guy for Verizon 5G
- The whole Michelob Bowling Alley series of ads with Steve Busciemi with a callback to the Big Lebowski
- Larry David doing his Curb Your Enthusiasm thing with history for FTX
- Lindsay Lohan for Planet Fitness
He had some favorite ads during the game too:
- Rocket Mortgage Barbie Dreamhouse with Anna Kendrick
- Alexa’s add with Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost
- NFL tiny football players
- Nissan with Eugene Levy
- Uber Eats gets extra points for hammering home the product name
- Zeus for BMW electric vehicle