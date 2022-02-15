Roanoke Valley seeing the COVID-19 Omicron surge fade away

After weeks of case increases, the omicron surge is quickly decreasing.

ROANOKE, Va. – After weeks of seeing increases in new COVID-19 cases, the Omicron surge is receding quickly.

That’s according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Dr. Cynthia Murrow, who said that in the last week, her two districts have seen fewer than 100 cases a day.

Hospitalizations are also decreasing in the area.

She said that compared to this time last year, we are in a much better place because of access to vaccines and treatment.

“We seem to be having a very sharp decline in cases associated with Omicron, so for the first time in a long time, I feel like we’re in a pretty good place right now,” said Dr. Murrow.

She said that across both districts, which cover seven cities and counties, only Craig County and Covington continue to see trending-up case counts.