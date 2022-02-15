Sirens and Salutes honors first responders on Super Bowl day

Members came from Natural Bridge down to Salem with food.

FINCASTLE, Va. – While most Americans sat back to watch the Bengals and Rams duke it out at the Super Bowl, not all first responders had the day off.

But a local charity delivered some Super Bowl cheer late Sunday afternoon.

Sirens and Salutes traveled from Natural Bridge to Salem to give first responders free goodies as a thank you for their service.

More than $500 worth of food was delivered to eight agencies.

Jeepin’ for a Cause also joined the effort as children delivered hand crafted gifts to law enforcement officers.

A tradition Bill Price, the president of Sirens and Salutes, hopes the next generation will take on.

“It’s most important because they’re the future and we want to keep this going,” Price said. “So, when they see why we are doing this and how important it is, they know we need to keep this going every year.”

The charity will host more Back the Blue events throughout the year which will be announced on their Facebook page.