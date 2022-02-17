Buena Vista Police Department launches scholarship to honor its former assistant chief

The Buena Vista Police Department is helping to honor the life and legacy of Jay Patterson.

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Buena Vista Police Department is helping to honor the life and legacy of Jay Patterson.

Patterson, who retired as the assistant chief of police for the department, was killed on Friday, February 11.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to donate to a scholarship in his name that will be annually awarded to a local student with law enforcement ambitions.

“I think it’s a great way to honor his legacy. I know he went to Dabney and got an associate’s degree in criminal justice while he worked full-time,” said Sgt. John Snider with the Buena Vista Police Department.

If you would like to make a scholarship donation send it to:

Buena Vista Police Department

306 Park Avenue

Buena Vista, Va 24416

c/o Jay Patterson Scholarship Fund