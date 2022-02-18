Four firearms, more than $100k in narcotics seized in Henry County distribution investigation

31-year-old Tynanhry Tremaine Watkins and 46-year-old Melinda Lynn Craft have been charged and are both currently being held at the Henry County Jail without bond.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man and woman have been arrested and charged following an undercover distribution investigation, according to The Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies served a search warrant in the 100 block of Kimway Drive in Axton.

In the investigation, authorities seized the following:

2 pounds of suspected Fentanyl

1.5 pounds of methamphetamine

One-half pound of cocaine

Three vehicles

Four firearms

Two sets of body armor

$67,486 U.S. Currency

Here's a look at what deputies seized during the investigation. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say the narcotics confiscated during the investigation have a street value of more than $100,000.

31-year-old Tynanhry Tremaine Watkins and 46-year-old Melinda Lynn Craft have been charged and are both currently being held at the Henry County Jail without bond.

Watkins charges include:

Possessing a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

Possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Possess with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of Methamphetamine.

Possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

Craft is being charged with the following:

Possessing a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

Possess with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of Methamphetamine.

Possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office says this incident remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.

Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.