One person is displaced after a fire in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person has been displaced after a house fire in Southwest Roanoke, officials said.

Authorities said that they received the call for the fire at 4:21 a.m. and it was under control within 15 minutes.

The fire was in the 2000 block of Memorial Avenue SW.

Crews at the scene said the fire was electrical in nature.