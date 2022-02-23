Michael Brown pleads no contest to one of seven charges against him as part of plea deal

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The ex-marine who was charged in the 2019 death of his stepfather has pleaded no contest to breaking into his stepfather’s house after his passing.

That’s just one of the seven charges that Michael Brown, who led police on a nationwide manhunt for nearly 18 days, faces for allegedly shooting and killing his stepfather, Rodney Brown.

On Wednesday, after coming to a plea agreement with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Brown received a 10-year prison sentence for that one charge.

This comes after last week, when Brown pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in connection to all the charges against him.

During last week’s hearing, Brown agreed to a bench trial, meaning his fate will solely be up to the judge, not a jury.

Wednesday’s hearing is still ongoing and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Brown faces the following charges: