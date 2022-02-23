Valentine’s Day Heartbreak: Family of missing Roanoke County man not giving up hope

A Roanoke County man has been missing since Valentine's Day with little to no trace.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Sheldon Stacey, 29, has not been seen since Valentine’s Day. He disappeared after walking out of his mother’s home on Bent Mountain at about 5 p.m. that day.

“He didn’t run. He just simply walked casually to the door and I thought ok, he needed some fresh air,” explained his mother, Somona Stacey. “I got up maybe two minutes later to check on him and he’s not out there.”

We are searching for missing 29-year old Sheldon Lee Stacey. He was last seen by family on Monday at 5:00 pm in the... Posted by Roanoke County, VA Police Department on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Call it a mother’s intuition, but his mother said she felt something was off with her son but didn’t know what it was.

“When he didn’t come back by dark, I was concerned,” said Stacey, adding that she immediately called the police.

Roanoke County Police searched the area but only picked up his scent within a mile of his home. His family speculates if someone picked him up, but they know he left without a cell phone and made no calls that day.

Jordan Bennett has been in a relationship for five years with Stacey. The two are engaged.

“We’ve been together five years and I’ve not spent one night without him,” said Bennett.

She told 10 News the family has received numerous tips, but Stacey is still missing.

“We keep searching and we keep getting tips and nothing is really adding up,” said Bennett.

There are a lot of unanswered questions, but here’s what his family does know: he has no known history of drug abuse and is a hardworking, athletic, loving, Christian man, but may have been silently battling with something mentally.

“Whatever it is—no matter what it is—we will fix it. We will get through this together,” said Bennett.

“Sheldon has a birthday in two days,” stated his mother. “He will be 30 on the 25th and I would love to celebrate that birthday with him. His whole family would.”