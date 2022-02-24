‘Putin bears the blame for this unprovoked invasion’: Virginia officials weigh in on Russia’s attack on Ukriaine

Police officers inspect area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Elected officials from across Virginia are weighing in on Russian the attack on Ukraine.

Senator Mark Warner, who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee says, he supports President Joe Biden’s actions, announced Thursday, introducing new sanctions on Russia.

In a tweet he says:

I strongly support @POTUS’ decision to impose severe sanctions on Russia.



Putin bears the blame for this unprovoked invasion, and his actions must be met with the appropriate consequences. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 24, 2022

[WATCH: Pres. Biden announces sanctions against Russia after its attack on Ukraine]

Senator Tim Kaine says Ukraine has the full support of America.

America’s commitment to Ukraine is absolute and has the steadfast, bipartisan support of Congress. Make no mistake: Russia’s aggression will continue to have significant consequences, including through additional crippling economic sanctions. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 24, 2022

Congressman Morgan Griffith agrees with the sanctions on Russia but thinks Biden could do more, especially when it comes to energy.

“He needs to make sure we are working to open up the American energy sector. Take back some of those regulations you put in Mr. Biden so that we can supply Europe with the energy it needs,” Griffith said.

Congressman Ben Cline agrees more could have been done before the attack said, “stopping the Nord Stream Pipeline completion. Actions now need to be designed to convince Putin that it is a misguided effort and he needs to reverse course. That’s going to be harder to accomplish.”

Cline and Griffith agree the president needs to encourage our European partners to do more.