Christiansburg’s future Amtrak station location narrowed down to two options

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The location of the New River Valley’s proposed train station in Christiansburg is being narrowed down to two sites.

During a virtual meeting on Monday night hosted by the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, the organization revealed a study showing the residents’ preference to have the station near Uptown Christiansburg, formerly known as the New River Valley Mall.

In May 2021, then-Governor Ralph Northam governor came to Christiansburg and announced that the town would have an Amtrak station by 2025.

One of the proposed mall sites is located just west of the mall, while the other is north of it. The total cost for each site is $56 million and $52 million, respectively.

Map showing five different areas considered for a Amtrak stop in Christiansburg (Virginia Passenger Rail Authority)

Several other sites in the Christiansburg area were considered, including in the Ellett Valley and Merrimac.

The start of Amtrak service in the New River Valley remains the same, not starting until 2025.