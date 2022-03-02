Blacksburg Town Council considering ways to manage tailgating on Center Street

Concerns about pregame activities on Center Street was one of the issues discussed Tuesday by the Blacksburg Town Council.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Concerns about pregame activities on Center Street was one of the issues discussed Tuesday by the Blacksburg Town Council.

The police department has worked to manage the large crowds of students and fans tailgating before Virginia Tech football games, but the numbers have gotten out of hand. Council is considering new approaches to better handle it in the fall.

“We’re looking over the next year to work with the student body, work with Virginia Tech to find a way to plan student game day activities, that are fun, something that they want to do, and create new game day tradiitons for students at Virginia Tech,” said Blacksburg Town Manager Marc Verniel.

Council is also working with student leadership on ways to limit drinking in public.