Roanoke County teachers, support staff to see pay raise in initial budget for upcoming school year

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County teachers and support staff will be receiving a pay raise as part of the initial budget for the upcoming school year, according to school spokesperson Chuck Lionberger.

School officials say a general fund of $172,114,823 was approved by The Roanoke County School Board. This budget will be combined with twelve other specific purpose funds, making the overall approved budget $228,817,283.

The budget will include a 5% pay raise through scale shifts and/or step increases for all employees at Roanoke County schools.

In addition, nutrition associates will have an opportunity to receive full-time health benefits starting in July. They will also get a $500 retention bonus, according to school officials.

“We are grateful that the school board has continued their commitment to raising employee pay,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.

“We are hopeful the final state budget will include additional funding that will help us provide even more support for our students and teachers,” Dr. Nicely added.

Authorities say that there is a possibility that the budget will be revised given that a state budget hasn’t been approved by the General Assembly yet. By law, school boards must approve a state budget by April 1 of each year.

“Once the General Assembly and the Governor settle on a final state budget, we will go back and amend our budget as needed. We based our initial budget on the House of Delegates proposed state budget. Should the final state budget include additional funding, the board will determine how to best use those additional funds,” said David Linden, chairman of the Roanoke County School Board.