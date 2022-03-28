Roanoke City seeking applicants to replace Robert Jeffrey Jr.’s seat on council

ROANOKE, Va. – After former Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. was found guilty of embezzlement and money crimes, officials are now on the search for someone to take on his role.

A judge convicted Jeffrey of embezzlement and money crimes earlier in March. During his embezzlement hearing on March 17, Jeffrey waived his right to appeal, and according to state law, he has forfeited his seat on the Roanoke City Council.

On Monday, Roanoke City announced it is seeking applicants for a new city council member, saying residents will vote for their pick during the 2022 general election in November.

That person will fill the remainder of Jeffrey’s unexpired term, starting Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31. 2024.

Until a new person is selected, officials said the council will fill the vacancy until Dec. 31, 2022.

Applicants interested in running for Roanoke City Council must submit their full name, a statement of interest, place of residence within the city and what voter precinct the applicant votes.

All applicants must be Roanoke City residents who are eligible to vote within the city.

Officials said statements of interest must be hand-delivered to the City Clerk at Room 456, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Avenue, S.W., Roanoke, Virginia or sent via email to the City Clerk at clerk@roanokeva.gov by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022.

On April 7 at 2 p.m., Roanoke City Council will announce the applicants selected for interviews and will conduct those interviews on the same day.

Later on April 7 at 7 p.m., city council will hold a public hearing to hear residents’ thoughts n the applicants interviewed.

For more information and specific applicant guidelines, click here.