Tennessee woman accused of murdering 15-month-old daughter appears in court

The woman accused of murdering her 15-month-old daughter in Tennessee in 2020 was back in court Thursday.

As we’ve previously reported, Megan Boswell, the child’s mother, was taken into custody in Feb. 2020 after providing “conflicting and inaccurate” information to investigators, according to authorities.

This comes after an amber alert was issued for Evelyn Boswell, prompting an extensive search across three states. During the course of the investigation, officers said that every time they spoke with Megan, her story changed regarding her daughter.

In March 2020, the search came to a devastating end after the child’s remains were found on a family member’s property. That same year, a grand jury indicted Boswell on 19 total charges, including felony murder and child abuse.

On Thursday, the prosecution called a special agent to the stand to discuss the false reporting charges against Megan Boswell.

The agent says Megan told police she knew her daughter Evelyn was dead a week before her remains were found back in 2020.

The state says those details should be used at trial to show her motive and her state of mind.

Boswell’s next court appearance is set for June 24.