20-year-old man dead after shooting at Cardinal Village Apartments in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A 20-year-old man was shot and killed at Cardinal Village Apartments on Saturday afternoon, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities say the incident unfolded in the 600 block of Edmonds Street side of the apartment complex between 20-year-old Shafi Yassin Rasheed, of Danville, and a 21-year-old man, who has not been identified.

Officers report that Rasheed approached the 21-year-old man at a vehicle parked on Edmonds with a firearm and shot at him multiple times. That’s when the 21-year-old man pulled out his own gun.

Police say Rasheed was believed to be upset about a female acquaintance, even though the two men had no history of threats or violence between them before this incident.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the Danville 911 center received a call about the incident. Minutes later the center received another call, this time from the 21-year-old man, claiming that he was involved in a shooting and shot someone near Cardinal Village in self-defense.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Rasheed suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was treated at the scene; however, later died from his wounds at the SOVAH Danville hospital at 2:48 p.m.

According to authorities, the 21-year-old man gave law enforcement his firearm and is cooperating with the investigation.

Danville Police say that after reviewing video surveillance and witness statements in this case no criminal charges were filed at this time.

After reviewing the facts of the case, the Danville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office advised they will present the case to a grand jury to review the evidence and determine if criminal charges are appropriate in this incident.

This was an isolated incident and no other suspects are being sought, according to police.