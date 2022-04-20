Former Liberty University student accused of date rape files $1.35M countersuit against accuser

A former Liberty University student, accused of rape, is now suing his accuser for $1.35 million.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A former Liberty University student, accused of rape, is now suing his accuser for $1.35 million.

Back in November 2021, another student, identified in the lawsuit under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” accused a former student of date rape.

She said the university failed to address, deter or punish the defendant, who graduated in May 2021, for sexual assault. In turn, she demanded $2 million and a jury trial.

WSLS 10 News chose not to name the man accused because he was not charged in this incident.

The counter lawsuit, filed on April 14, denies the allegations, saying “Doe’s allegation of rape is absolutely false and defamatory.”

Furthermore, it maintains that the two engaged in “consensual sexual intercourse” on the night Jane Doe says the date rape happened.

Ad

The countersuit claims that the man lost his first full-time job post-graduation because of what Jane Doe alleges he did. Additionally, he claims he hasn’t been able to get a job in his field since the initial lawsuit, back in November, was filed, causing him to lose his income.

It states, “Doe willfully, intentionally and maliciously accused [Redacted] of rape with the intent of causing damage to his reputation and other damages.”

The countersuit is demanding $1.35 million in damages as well as a trial by jury.