Seven lucky ducklings safe after rescue from Roanoke City storm drain

ROANOKE, Va. – Seven Mallard ducklings are now safe after being rescued from a Roanoke City storm drain.

Sabrina Garvin, executive director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, said the brood had been trapped there since Saturday.

Roanoke City Animal Control Officer Jenkins freed them from the drain on Colonial Green, just off Colonial Avenue.

Roanoke City Police said the ducklings were weak and needed some TLC, so they were sent to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

Seven Mallard Ducklings were rescued from a Roanoke City storm drain. (Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center)

It’s common for ducklings to fall into storm drains, which often separates them from their mother.

The ducklings are now at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center where they will be cared for until they are old enough to be released.

Garvin said the brood is in good health, thanks to Officer Jenkins’s quick action.

Seven Mallard ducklings are now safe after being rescued from a storm drain. (Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center)

For more information about the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center visit their website.