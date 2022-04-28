WSLS 10 morning team Pays it Forward with Dunkin’

The Virginia Today morning team gave out gift cards and coffee at Dunkin for Pay it Forward Day!

VINTON, Va. – The Virginia Today team had a lot of fun giving out free stuff and meeting so many of you.

Thursday is Pay it Forward Day, a day to do something kind for someone else.

Jenna Zibton, Japhanie Gray, Chris Michaels and Brittany Wier spent the morning at Dunkin in Vinton. The WSLS 10 team helped behind the counter and at the drive-thru, handing out orders of coffee and donuts and surprising everyone with gift cards and other swag.

In the spirit of the day, cars also paid for the people behind them in line.

This is the second year for the WSLS 10 team to spread kindness. Last year, they were at the Dunkin location at Towers.