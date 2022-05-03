Roanoke Small Business Development Center challenges entrepreneurs to a window art challenge

Roanoke is celebrating local entrepreneurs with a new challenge.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is celebrating local entrepreneurs with a creative challenge this National Small Business Week.

The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center kicks off a window art challenge.

They are encouraging local businesses to draw artwork and tag three to four other businesses to help raise exposure.

The community is encouraged to post pictures on social media with #WindowArtChallenge, #YourSBDC and #SmallBusinessWeek.

Minority Business Advisor Macklyn Mosley challenges people to not just buy local but engage in conversations with small business owners.

“Sometimes small businesses don’t feel seen,” he said. “Sometimes it’s easy for small businesses to feel that they are just working and they don’t have the support.”

The challenge will last throughout the week.