Teens can work out for free at Planet Fitness this summer starting May 16

ROANOKE, Va. – Teenagers looking to get in shape can do so for free at Planet Fitness this summer.

Through a program called ‘High School Summer Pass,’ individuals aged 14-19 can work out at the gym free of charge.

The free summer gym membership will run from May 16 to August 31.

Those interested can sign up on the Planet Fitness website.

Once you sign up, you’ll even have a shot at a $500 scholarship, with one awarded per state. You’ll also be entered to win a $5,000 grand prize scholarship.

You can find Planet Fitness locations in Virginia here.