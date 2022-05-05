Man arrested for DUI after multi-county pursuit ends in Grayson County

GALAX, Va. – A Southwest Virginia man is facing multiple charges from Virginia State Police and the Galax Police Department after a multi-county chase Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:41 p.m., the Galax police began a pursuit of a BMW sedan. Authorities said the chase continued through Carroll County where state police were able to help Galax police with the pursuit.

The BMW proceeded to travel into Grayson County where state police were able to stop the driver at Old Baywood Road and Grammer Lane and take him into custody.

Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Eric Frazier, of Albemarle County.

He was treated and released from a nearby hospital for minor injuries after he was stopped.

Frazier was charged with the following:

DUI - second offense

One felony count of possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute

One felony count of eluding police

One count of driving on a revoked license

DUI-related reckless driving

Using a cellular phone while driving

According to police, he is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.