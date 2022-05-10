Tensions run high between Mayor Lea, councilwoman at Roanoke City Council’s budget meeting

Discussions got heated at Roanoke City Council’s budget meeting, causing one member to walk out of the meeting.

Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds brought up concerns about the public safety pay scale in the budget.

She also spoke out about Mayor Sherman Lea’s added inner-city travel stipend of $2,500.

Mayor Lea voiced his frustration that the councilwoman brought this up during a televised meeting, calling it a “political” move.

Councilwoman Reynolds later returned to the meeting and voted against the budget.

The budget did pass six to one.