Angels of Assisi hosting adoption event as shelter reaches capacity for dogs

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi in Roanoke is asking for the community’s help.

Currently, their shelter is at capacity, preventing them from helping other animals in need.

“During the summer, we do get a lot of animals coming in. People take vacations and they end up taking a bunch of animals in. We also have a lot of people affected by inflation and not able to afford to care for their pets,” said Director of Community Engagement, Dayna Reynolds.

The shelter’s first priority is making sure animals are cared for.

This is why they have a pet food pantry, but those supplies are running low.

“One thing we are really in need of is wet dog food as well as cat food and kitten formula. It’s kitten season right now and although we aren’t full of cats right now we are getting a lot of litters of kittens in foster homes. So formula is a huge thing,” said Reynolds.

In anticipation of more animals coming in during the summer, Angels of Assisi is teaming up with RCACP, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection in Roanoke to host an adoption event this weekend.

“The event is going to be held at their facility. They are also full-on dogs so the goal is to find as many dogs loving homes as possible to make space for other dogs that are in need of shelter,” said Reynolds.

The adoption event will take place Saturday, May 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at RCACP in Roanoke.