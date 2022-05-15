Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, an annual commemoration of local, state and federal law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice or who have been disabled in the line of duty.

In 1962, former President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week that follows as National Police Week.

According to a fatalities report by the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, 458 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2021.

Now, Youngkin has ordered that all Virginia flags be flown at half staff to pay tribute to the unsung heroes.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, May 15 and remain at half-staff until sunset.