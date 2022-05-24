Authorities searching for Daleville Kroger robbery suspect who reportedly left explosives behind

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at the Daleville Kroger Monday night.

At about 7:22 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from an employee at the Kroger, located at 72 Kingston Drive, who reported a robbery.

The employee said a man approached one of the cashiers while carrying a bag, which he said contained an explosive device inside. The man demanded money and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, leaving the bag behind.

Authorities said the suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a gray-colored sedan that may possibly be a BMW without a front license plate.

According to authorities, the suspect was wearing dark sunglasses with a white bandana covering his face. He was also wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Deputies with the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office arrived promptly after the call. Due to the reported device being left behind, the store was evacuated as a precaution until Virginia State Police Explosives Unit could examine the bag.

As of 10:40 p.m., crews are still on the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Hosey at 540-928-2243.

The investigation is ongoing.