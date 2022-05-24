Crews on scene of Southwest Roanoke home damaged by fallen tree

Crews responding to tree that fell on Southwest Roanoke home

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are responding to a home in Southwest Roanoke that was damaged by a fallen tree.

Authorities said that the home is in the 2500 block of Creston Ave. SW.

Crews are currently working to stabilize the home and no injuries have been reported. 10 News has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.

