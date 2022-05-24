WATCH: Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley

Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley is a problem that is in plain sight when looking around our community.

You can find people experiencing homelessness in medians, in the woods and under overpasses.

In a special report, 10 News looks into what city leaders say they’re doing the combat the problem.

In December 2021, Roanoke City Council voted to ban camping on downtown sidewalks after downtown business owners voiced their concerns about people experiencing homelessness.

City leaders say the goal was also to help connect people with housing and other services.

“I mean all the encampments that were downtown have left and are no longer present. We haven’t fined or arrested anyone, that it really is about compliance,” said Roanoke’s City Manager, Bob Cowell.

However, other local organizations say the ordinance which went into effect in January 2022, just shifted the problem.

Moving people experiencing homelessness from downtown, to setting up camps under bridges, overpasses and wooded areas across the city.

Community partners like Dawn Sandoval, the founder of The Least of These Ministries says there are still countless barriers that have yet to be addressed.

“One of the main barriers is mental health. The second large barrier is addiction and many times they go hand in hand,” said Sandoval.

On Wednesday at 6pm, 10 News digs deeper into the problem in plain sight and what needs still need to be done to help people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke Valley.