Virginia lawmakers respond to Texas elementary school shooting

What lawmakers here at home are doing to try and prevent gun violence

Lawmakers in Virginia are saying enough is enough in the wake of the Texas school shooting that killed at least 19 students.

Local leaders expressed outrage and devastation after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at the Uvalde elementary school Tuesday.

It’s the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Connecticut that killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The shooting took place just before noon at Robb Elementary School, where second, third and fourth graders were getting ready for summer break.

Several other children are hurt and the gunman died at the scene.

Virginia lawmakers are speaking out about the shooting, sending thoughts and prayers to the victims. Others are pushing for action on gun legislation.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA):

“The shootings are bad enough, but what really makes it sting is the realization that Congress has done nothing. The Virginia Tech shooting was 15 years ago. At that time, that was the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States. It isn’t anymore.”

Rep. Bob Good (VA-05):

“The shooting of 19 children and 2 adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas was an act of pure evil and an unimaginable tragedy. My prayers continue to be with the parents who lost their children and the Uvalde community as they endure this difficult time and the challenges that lie ahead. The safety and security of students at school is a responsibility of every local and state government. It is good to see that Governor Youngkin is already engaged and exploring measures to enhance school safety here in Virginia. I encourage all school boards and state legislatures to look at ways to support more school resource officers, enable retired military and veterans to become certified security officials at schools, provide training for teachers and school administrators who wish to protect their students, and ensure stronger security measures and more closely monitored entry procedures throughout the school day. There is no federal solution to evil, and restricting the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves will do nothing to prevent violent crime. As we learned from the New York shooting last week, a state can have restrictive gun laws on the books, but it will not stop someone intent on doing harm to others.”

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA):

I am sorry to learn of the heartbreaking events in Uvalde. Any shooting is tragic, but targeting children is an absolutely horrific crime.



I am driving up to DC now, and each time I hear more the grievous toll goes up & up. My thoughts are with the victims & their loved ones. — Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) May 25, 2022

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA):

Here’s what I’m doing immediately to take steps towards curbing violence and extremism:



I’ll vote YES on the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act tomorrow.



I’m supporting a nominee to the @ATFHQ that has a history of supporting provisions like universal background checks. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 25, 2022

Rep. Ben Cline (VA-06):

I am heartbroken at the tragic news out of Texas last night. We are united as a Nation in our grief for those loved ones lost, and Elizabeth and I continue to pray for the children, teachers, parents, and entire Uvalde community impacted by this evil act. — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) May 25, 2022

Both Republicans and Democrats say it is the responsibility of Congress to ensure kids are safe in school and that they will be taking steps immediately.

