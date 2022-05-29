The Roanoker closing its doors Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The day has come for The Roanoker to serve its last meal after eight decades in the Roanoke Valley.

On Sunday, May 29, The Roanoker, a restaurant adored by many since 1941, will close permanently at the end of the day

In a statement to 10 News when The Roanoker first announced it was closing, owner Butch Craft said she tried to sell the business in an effort to keep the restaurant open, but unfortunately, her retirement and the challenges she faced while managing the business forced her to close it.

It was a decision that wasn’t an easy one and Craft said she is incredibly grateful for her customers, adding that she will miss them dearly.

Read Craft’s entire statement below: