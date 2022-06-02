Drumstick Dash to return to downtown Roanoke this year with new route

ROANOKE, Va. – A longtime Thanksgiving Day tradition is headed back to downtown Roanoke.

The Drumstick Dash 5K will return to downtown Roanoke this November for the first time in nearly three years. This year, however, there will be a new route for runners to enjoy.

Community Outreach/ Marketing Manager for the Rescue Mission Kevin Berry hopes to bring the community together as thousands move their feet so others can eat.

“We are excited to partner with Blue Ridge Racing so that we can turn the Drumstick Dash into something bigger than a race- more of an event. With Molly handling course logistics and race details, the Rescue Mission can focus on the festivities surrounding the race,” said Berry.

The Drumstick Dash is Roanoke Rescue Mission’s largest annual fundraiser and supports dining services at the mission.

New this year, Drumstick Dash will partner with Blue Ridge Racing to help plan the dash.

Plus, if you’re up for the challenge, you can participate in the “Move your Feet Virtual Challenge” this year and see if you can log at least a mile each day during the month of November.

You can register for the dash here.