VDOT seeking public input on ways Roanoke’s Williamson Road could be improved

The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to hear from you on how to improve Williamson Road in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to hear from you on whether you feel Williamson Road in Roanoke could be improved.

Williamson Road is being considered by VDOT for a transportation project, aiming to address safety, bicycle, pedestrian and transit needs along the Route 11 corridor, or Williamson Road, located between Orange Avenue and Hershberger Road.

The traffic project would mirror a similar project completed on Roanoke’s Brandon Avenue in 2021.

If VDOT decides to proceed with the project, it would be the second location in the Roanoke Valley examined by VDOT in a statewide effort to address traffic safety challenges.

“Between 2017 and 2021, there were 12 pedestrian crashes, 5 pedestrian fatalities, and 7 injuries on Williamson Road,” said Valerie Brown, Executive Director of The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association. “We need to address this for the safety of our community, towards the betterment of the area as a whole.”

Ad

Drivers are encouraged to provide feedback using an online survey that will be open until June 20. Officials plan to use the public’s input to “further refine and finalize potential improvements.”

The survey will ask for your opinion on traffic safety, traffic signal removals and new traffic signals.

Officials say your feedback will help them decide whether to pursue future funding opportunities. The project is a part of Project Pipeline, a new program that is looking to pinpoint cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia.

See the study area map below: