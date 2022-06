The Salvation Army in Lynchburg is opening a cooling center because temperatures are going to be dangerously hot this week

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This week is going to be dangerously hot with record-breaking temperatures across the region.

It’s important to know where to go to escape the heat.

The Salvation Army in Lynchburg operates as a cooling center when temperatures rise above 90 degrees. The doors open at 10 a.m.

Snacks and water are offered throughout the day, with a meal in the evening. The Salvation Army in Danville and Roanoke will also operate as a cooling center.