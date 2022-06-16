Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce President & CEO set to retire after 22 years of leadership

She has served the chamber for almost two decades

ROANOKE, Va. – A change in leadership is coming to the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

After serving the chamber for over two decades, President and CEO Joyce Waugh announced her retirement.

“I really can’t think of a better career than what I’ve had in the sense of being able to effect a positive change in the community,” said Waugh.

Looking back on her time with the Chamber, Waugh said it’s hard to pinpoint one thing as to call her greatest success.

“One of the areas that I am really proud of is the collaboration that we’ve done with other organizations, both in our region but also on the legislation and advocacy front both in this region and also at the state level especially,” said Waugh.

She said she doesn’t plan on stopping her work anytime soon.

She told 10 News she plans to take on a new position in the community but didn’t reveal many details at this time.

Her successor will be the Chamber’s current Vice President of Membership Services, Eric Sichau.

“I hope for the future of the chamber, that it continues to be a vibrant force by keeping a strong business climate so that all businesses can thrive,” said Waugh. “And that those businesses can do what they love to do also and give back to the community and keep people employed.”