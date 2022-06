Henrico County Police are asking for the public's help finding Samantha Nielsen, 15. She was last seen on June 16.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The Henrico County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Samantha Shea Nielsen was last seen on Thursday, June 16 in Glen Allen. She has scars on her knees and shins.

Her family and friends are extremely concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Nielsen’s whereabouts, please call the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.