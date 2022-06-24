Six more school resource officers coming to Roanoke County schools

Board members approved the $182,000 to fund six additional school resource officers.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – More school resource officers were just approved to be added to Roanoke County schools.

The school board approved $180,000 to fund six additional school resource officers. This is on top of the already two employed officers.

The goal is to have one SRO at every elementary school in the county.

“Having armed, trained law enforcement certified school resource officers in our schools is an indispensable component of school safety and security,” said Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely.

The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office is working with the district to help train and hire the additional SROs.