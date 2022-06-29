Armed and dangerous man wanted in connection to fatal shooting at the Salvation Army in Lynchburg

Authorities say the suspect, 25-year-old Malik Ray-Shawn McDaniel, of Lynchburg, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man that’s considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at Lynchburg’s Salvation Army, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Tuesday at about 7:11 p.m., officers were called to 2215 Park Avenue in regards to a man who had been shot.

Upon arrival, police found the victim, who has been identified as 33-year-old Estevez Marez Cabell, of Lynchburg, outside near the gymnasium.

Cabell was then transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Lynchburg Police Department currently holds the following warrants for his arrest:

Second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Discharging a firearm in a public place

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

We’re told this is an ongoing investigation.