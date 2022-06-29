70º

LIVE

Local News

Roanoke City School Board extends superintendent’s contract

Superintendent Verletta White will now serve Roanoke City schools until 2026

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Roanoke City Schools
Roanoke City's Superintendent Verletta White had her contract extended an additional two years.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City School Board has approved an extension in the district’s superintendent’s contract.

Superintendent Verletta White, who has been in the position since 2020, will now serve the district until 2026.

Her original contract was set to end in 2024.

The school board decided to add an additional two years to her contract.

“I’m grateful for the faith and trust they’ve placed in me to continue this work. I continue to say that we are onto something special here,” said White.

She says she is excited to see her work through.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter