Roanoke City School Board extends superintendent’s contract

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City School Board has approved an extension in the district’s superintendent’s contract.

Superintendent Verletta White, who has been in the position since 2020, will now serve the district until 2026.

Her original contract was set to end in 2024.

The school board decided to add an additional two years to her contract.

“I’m grateful for the faith and trust they’ve placed in me to continue this work. I continue to say that we are onto something special here,” said White.

She says she is excited to see her work through.