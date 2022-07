The Hill City is in for a sweet treat!

Crumbl Cookies is set to open soon, according to a sign on the door, in the Hill City.

The dessert shop will be located on Wards Road next to the Mission BBQ in Lynchburg.

The bakery chain is known for its iconic pink to-go boxes and its rotating menu of cookies that changes weekly.

Crumble Cookies anticipates to have the shop open by the fall but has not released an official opening date.