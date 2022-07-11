Part of Smith Mountain Lake could become a no-wakesurfing zone

Concerned residents and business owners want to enhance safety at Smith mountain Lake

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Concerned residents and business owners want to enhance safety on Smith Mountain Lake by turning part of it into a no-wakesurfing zone.

The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission said they received a first-of-its-kind application for the Merriman Run section of the lake.

Executive Director Kristina Sage said they’re in the early stages of the process and will hold a public meeting on July 19.

“The concern, at this point, is that the region of the lake to which this application applies, is narrow enough that under certain conditions and speeds will pose dangers,” said Sage.

If it is approved by the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission, Sage said the request will be sent to Virginia’s Division of Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard for further consideration.